<p>Wow check out this FULLY LOADED Buick Envision Avenir! Loaded with all the features you could ever need including:</p>

2021 Buick Envision

55,885 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision

AEVNIR!! AWD, LOW KM, BOSE, LEATHER, PANO ROOF!

11931014

2021 Buick Envision

AEVNIR!! AWD, LOW KM, BOSE, LEATHER, PANO ROOF!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
55,885KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFZSR4XMD170722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,885 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow check out this FULLY LOADED Buick Envision Avenir! Loaded with all the features you could ever need including:

Vehicle Features

Packages

AVENIR TRIM
BOSE AUDIO
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER SEATS
NAVIGATION
REMOTE START
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
PUSH-BUTTON START

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-830-XXXX

613-830-5676

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Buick Envision