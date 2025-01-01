2021 Cadillac CT4

Menu
WOW!!! CHECK OUT THE SHARP COLOUR ON THIS CADILLAC CT4 SPORT!! LOADED with everything including: heated & cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, massaging seats with bolster adjustment, Bose performance audio system, navigation, Apple Carplay & Android auto, remote start, push-button start, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, dark finish alloy wheels, rear spoiler and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $208 bi-weekly with $2700 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34787 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

82,514 KM

$34,787

+ taxes & licensing
Sport AWD, BOSE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, MASSAGE SEATS!

Sport AWD, BOSE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, MASSAGE SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
82,514KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G6DG5RK8M0106753

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,514 KM

WOW!!! CHECK OUT THE SHARP COLOUR ON THIS CADILLAC CT4 SPORT!! LOADED with everything including: heated & cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel, massaging seats with bolster adjustment, Bose performance audio system, navigation, Apple Carplay & Android auto, remote start, push-button start, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, dark finish alloy wheels, rear spoiler and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $208 bi-weekly with $2700 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34787 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Automatic High Beams

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

613-830-5676

