SAVE OVER $18000 COMPARED TO BUYING NEW!! ONLY 28,000KM!!! LIKE BRAND NEW!! This one has it all including: 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo charged engine, all wheel drive, Bose audio system, heated steering wheel, heated seats, power front seats, remote start, navigation, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, lane keep assist with forward collision warning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $253 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.59% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $35900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2021 Cadillac XT5

$35,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Cadillac XT5

2021 Cadillac XT5

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Sale

$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 1GYKNBR42MZ136167

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24056-1
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

SAVE OVER $18000 COMPARED TO BUYING NEW!! ONLY 28,000KM!!! LIKE BRAND NEW!! This one has it all including: 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo charged engine, all wheel drive, Bose audio system, heated steering wheel, heated seats, power front seats, remote start, navigation, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, lane keep assist with forward collision warning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $253 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.59% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $35900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$35,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Cadillac XT5