2021 Cadillac XT5
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24056-1
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
SAVE OVER $18000 COMPARED TO BUYING NEW!! ONLY 28,000KM!!! LIKE BRAND NEW!! This one has it all including: 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo charged engine, all wheel drive, Bose audio system, heated steering wheel, heated seats, power front seats, remote start, navigation, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, lane keep assist with forward collision warning and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $253 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 72 months at 7.59% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $35900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
