Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>WOW!! CHECK OUT THIS 2021 CHEVROLET BLAZER RS WITH OPTIONAL 21 INCH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS!! Loaded up with all the latest safety and tech features such as: forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, leather, heated seats, power driver seat, heated steering wheel, remote start, navigation and more! ***<strong>Extended warranty available until 180,000km with NO time expiry!!***</strong></span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $207 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) or cash purchase price of $28995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></strong></p>

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

80,486 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS - 21 INCH WHEELS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, LOADED

Watch This Vehicle
13480597

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS - 21 INCH WHEELS, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, LOADED

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1768575663911
  2. 1768575664427
  3. 1768575664861
  4. 1768575665261
  5. 1768575665653
  6. 1768575666094
  7. 1768575666526
  8. 1768575666949
  9. 1768575667341
  10. 1768575667752
  11. 1768575668176
  12. 1768575668577
  13. 1768575669011
  14. 1768575669536
  15. 1768575669972
  16. 1768575670375
  17. 1768575670765
  18. 1768575671196
  19. 1768575671615
  20. 1768575672015
  21. 1768575672447
  22. 1768575672864
  23. 1768575673306
  24. 1768575673702
  25. 1768575674092
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,486KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNKBKRS8MS518916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,486 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! CHECK OUT THIS 2021 CHEVROLET BLAZER RS WITH OPTIONAL 21 INCH GLOSS BLACK WHEELS!! Loaded up with all the latest safety and tech features such as: forward collision warning, rear cross traffic alert, leather, heated seats, power driver seat, heated steering wheel, remote start, navigation and more! ***Extended warranty available until 180,000km with NO time expiry!!***

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $207 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) or cash purchase price of $28995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2016 Subaru Crosstrek SPORT AWD, DEALER-SERVICED! HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Subaru Crosstrek SPORT AWD, DEALER-SERVICED! HEATED SEATS! 94,110 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra GL - LOW KM, CLEAN, AUTO, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAMERA for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra GL - LOW KM, CLEAN, AUTO, HEATED SEATS, B/U CAMERA 105,234 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla S - LOW KM, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla S - LOW KM, AUTO, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! 97,682 KM $17,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Chevrolet Blazer