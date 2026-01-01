2021 Chevrolet Camaro

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<p>BALANCE OF GM WARRANTY INCLUDED!! SUPER ULTRA RARE!!! 2021 CAMARO 2LT V6 WITH ULTRA RARE 1LE TRACK PACKAGE WITH RECARO SEATS!!! You absolutely need to see this one to appreciate it!! Dont think about it - just buy it!!! Loaded with everything including: heated and cooled power Recaro bucket seats, suede steering wheel and shifter, 1LE track-tuned suspension, Bose audio system, Apple Carplay, SiriusXM satellite radio and the list goes on!!!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.<em><strong> *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!*****</strong></em> <strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong>Priced at ONLY $247 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</strong></p><p> </p>

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

62,739 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

RARE!! 1LE TRACK PKG!! RECARO SEATS, 6SPD MANUAL!

Watch This Vehicle
14273267

2021 Chevrolet Camaro

RARE!! 1LE TRACK PKG!! RECARO SEATS, 6SPD MANUAL!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

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Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
62,739KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1FC1RS7M0137009

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 62,739 KM

Vehicle Description

BALANCE OF GM WARRANTY INCLUDED!! SUPER ULTRA RARE!!! 2021 CAMARO 2LT V6 WITH ULTRA RARE 1LE TRACK PACKAGE WITH RECARO SEATS!!! You absolutely need to see this one to appreciate it!! Don't think about it - just buy it!!! Loaded with everything including: heated and cooled power Recaro bucket seats, suede steering wheel and shifter, 1LE track-tuned suspension, Bose audio system, Apple Carplay, SiriusXM satellite radio and the list goes on!!!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!***** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $247 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
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613-830-XXXX

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613-830-5676

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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Chevrolet Camaro