$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
RARE!! 1LE TRACK PKG!! RECARO SEATS, 6SPD MANUAL!
2021 Chevrolet Camaro
RARE!! 1LE TRACK PKG!! RECARO SEATS, 6SPD MANUAL!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 62,739 KM
Vehicle Description
BALANCE OF GM WARRANTY INCLUDED!! SUPER ULTRA RARE!!! 2021 CAMARO 2LT V6 WITH ULTRA RARE 1LE TRACK PACKAGE WITH RECARO SEATS!!! You absolutely need to see this one to appreciate it!! Don't think about it - just buy it!!! Loaded with everything including: heated and cooled power Recaro bucket seats, suede steering wheel and shifter, 1LE track-tuned suspension, Bose audio system, Apple Carplay, SiriusXM satellite radio and the list goes on!!!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. *****Ask us about our U-select Executive Plus Extended Warranty available up to 180,000km!!***** Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!
Priced at ONLY $247 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
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613-830-5676