Low Mileage, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
This midsized Colorado is comfortable, capable and stylish inside and out. This 2021 Chevrolet Colorado is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Chevrolet Colorado offers a new take on the midsize pickup truck. With its combination of rugged good looks, advanced technology, capable towing ability and fuel efficient engine, the Colorado is the truck that helps you push every boundary and accept any challenges. From tackling urban streets to driving off the beaten path, this pickup is definitely worth a first, second and third look. This low mileage Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has just 5,300 kms. It's crush in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This Colorado is the midsize truck that's designed to take on adventure in style and make it look easy. This hard working truck comes with a 7 inch color touchscreen display and 6 speaker audio system, a rear vision camera, USB port for plugging in your electronic devices, a 4-way power driver seat, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, bluetooth streaming audio, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, teen driver technology and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Teen Driver Technology.
POWER SEAT
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
GVWR, 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Frame, fully-boxed
Engine, 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (Standard on Crew Cab models.)
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Requires (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Transfer case, electric, 2-speed
Capless Fuel Fill (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Rear View Camera
DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
Rear Vision Camera
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Tire Fill Alert provides an audible and visual indication when tire pressure is added to a tire that is low. Aids to achieve optimal tire pressure
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger Sensing ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Door handles, black
Bumper, rear chrome
CornerStep, rear bumper
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Tailgate, locking
Tailgate handle, Black
Mouldings, Black beltline
Cargo box light, back of Cab
Handles, door release, front and rear, Jet Black
Mirrors, outside manual-folding, Black
Wheel, spare, 17 x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel (Included and only available with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine or (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Display, driver instrument information enhanced, one colour
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Steering wheel, urethane
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Console, floor, front compartment, custom
Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down
Theft-deterrent system, immobilization
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Air conditioning, single-zone manual climate control
Lighting, interior, centre dome
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power with manual recline
Seat adjuster, passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Steering column, tilt, manual
Visors, driver and front passenger with passenger vanity mirror
Touch Screen
Teen Driver Technology
