$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
ONLY 53K!! POWER GROUP, BACK-UP CAM!!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 53,667 KM
Vehicle Description
ULTRA LOW KM!!! 2021 CHEVROLET EXPRESS LONG WHEEL BASE!!! This is the cargo van you need to grow your business! Balance of GM Warranty INCLUDED!!! Features include: power group, back-up camera, automatic transmission, AM/FM radio and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Priced at ONLY $273 bi-weekly with $0 down over 78 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowig is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licenisng). BUSINESS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!! CALL TODAY AND BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT!!!!
