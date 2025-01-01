2021 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Menu
ULTRA LOW KM!!! 2021 CHEVROLET EXPRESS LONG WHEEL BASE!!! This is the cargo van you need to grow your business! Balance of GM Warranty INCLUDED!!! Features include: power group, back-up camera, automatic transmission, AM/FM radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $273 bi-weekly with $0 down over 78 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowig is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licenisng). BUSINESS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!! CALL TODAY AND BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT!!!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
53,667KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GCWGBF71M1300166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 53,667 KM

Vehicle Description

ULTRA LOW KM!!! 2021 CHEVROLET EXPRESS LONG WHEEL BASE!!! This is the cargo van you need to grow your business! Balance of GM Warranty INCLUDED!!! Features include: power group, back-up camera, automatic transmission, AM/FM radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $273 bi-weekly with $0 down over 78 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowig is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licenisng). BUSINESS FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE!!!! CALL TODAY AND BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE APPOINTMENT!!!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Anti-Theft System
WiFi Hotspot

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

