$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck - Apple CarPlay
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Work Truck - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,835KM
VIN 3GCNYAEK5MG349249
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 83,835 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,835 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent features that includes a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Offering unprecedented power, efficiency and technology, this Chevy Silverado 1500 is designed to get the job done right. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Regular Cab 4X4 pickup has 83,835 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 2.7L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is Work Truck. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 work truck comes with some excellent features that includes a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, air conditioning and teen driver technology. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Steering wheel, urethane
Seat adjuster, driver 4-way manual
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Instrument cluster, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Mirror, inside rearview, manual tilt
Seat adjuster, passenger 4-way manual
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochrome display
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with wheel locking security feature
Door locks, manual (Requires Regular Cab model.)
Windows, manual (Requires Regular Cab model.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Exhaust, single outlet
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Durabed, pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
GVWR, 6900 lbs. (3130 kg) (Regular Cab model requires 4WD.)
Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Exterior
Locking Tailgate
Door handles, black
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirrors, outside manual, Black
Glass, solar absorbing, tinted
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Taillamps, with incandescent tail, stop and reverse lights
Bumper, front, Black (semi-gloss)
Bumper, rear, Black (semi-gloss)
Grille (Black bars and mesh inserts.)
Tailgate, standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, gate function manual no EZ lift (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (ZLQ) WT Fleet Convenience Package or (PCV) WT Convenience Package is ordered.)
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Audio system feature, 2-speaker (Requires Regular Cab model.)
Safety
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Teen Driver
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Pilot Touring 7 Passenger 69,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum 61,524 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500