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2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS - Apple CarPlay
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LS - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
84,398KM
VIN KL79MNSL2MB049109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6879A
- Mileage 84,398 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Autonomous Braking!
This Trailblazer is ready to get up, get out, and enjoy the open road ahead. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.
This SUV has 84,398 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LS. This bold and spacious Trailblazer LS comes equipped with all the useful necessities like Intellibeam automatic headlights, stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Autonomous Braking, Intellibeam, 4G LTE.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
This Trailblazer is ready to get up, get out, and enjoy the open road ahead. This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2021 Trailblazer is spacious, bold and has the technology and capability to help you get up and get out there. Whether the trail you blaze is on the pavement or off of it, this incredible Trailblazer is ready to be your partner through it all. Striking style is the first thing you'll notice about this SUV. Its sculpted design and bold proportions give it a fresh, modern feel. While its capable chassis and seating for the whole family means this SUV is ready for what's next. The spacious interior features a versatile center console that keeps items within easy reach. Your passengers will stay comfortable with plenty of rear-seat leg room and tons of spots to store their things.
This SUV has 84,398 km. It's Black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trailblazer's trim level is LS. This bold and spacious Trailblazer LS comes equipped with all the useful necessities like Intellibeam automatic headlights, stylish aluminum wheels, a 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio with voice command, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front collision alert, automatic emergency braking, a rear vision camera, 40/60 split rear bench seat and is 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot capable. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Autonomous Braking, Intellibeam, 4G LTE.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Intellibeam
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, halogen
Liftgate, manual
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, manual-folding, black
Tail lamps, halogen
Tires, 225/60R17 all-season, blackwall
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm)
Mouldings, Anthracite lower bodyside
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Ornamentation, Trailblazer lettering
Ornamentation, AWD badge
Fuel filler cap, locking
Fascia, front and rear lower insert, Black
Wheels, 17" (43.2 cm) Silver-painted aluminum
Interior
Rear View Camera
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Assist handle, front passenger
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Map pocket, driver seatback
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear Express-Down
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Air filter, cabin
Assist handle, driver
Keys, (2) foldable
Driver Information Centre, 3.5" diagonal monochromatic display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Head restraints, front, 2-way adjustable
Assist handle, rear outboard
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Map pocket, front passenger seatback, lateral mesh
Vehicle health management provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Head restraints, rear outboard, 4-way adjustable
Steering wheel, polyurethane 3-spoke
Heating ducts, under front seats, rear vent
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy and dual reading lamp
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Vision Camera
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Door locks, rear child security
Teen Driver
Seat belts, 3-point rear, all seating positions
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Airbags, driver and front passenger frontal and knee, seat-mounted side-impact and roof rail-mounted head-curtain for all outboard seating positions and Passenger Sensing System for front passenger
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners and front passenger load limiter
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system, enhanced performance with amplifier
Display, 7" diagonal colour touchscreen
Mechanical
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Engine control, stop-start system
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop-start system override
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Driver shift control, tap-up/tap-down on shifter
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L I3 Turbo DOHC SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (155 hp [115 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 174 lb-ft torque [236 N-m] @ 1600 rpm)
Trailering provisions (AWD models.)
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Autonomous braking
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer