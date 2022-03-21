$33,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
LT AWD! HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, LOADED!
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8814821
- Stock #: 22057
- VIN: KL79MRSL6MB009123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 67,563 KM
Vehicle Description
Why wait over a year for a new one when you can have this one?? This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT is the fuel-efficient, all wheel drive vehicle you have been looking for! Features include: 1.3L 3-cylinder engine, all wheel drive, 8-way power driver seat, power group, keyless entry and drive with remote start, back-up camera, Apple Car Play, SiriusXM satellite radio, gloss black alloy wheels and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at ONLY $236 bi-weekly with $0 down over 83 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $33995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
