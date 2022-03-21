Menu
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

67,563 KM

Details

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT AWD! HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, LOADED!

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

LT AWD! HEATED SEATS, BLIND SPOT MONITORS, LOADED!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

67,563KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8814821
  • Stock #: 22057
  • VIN: KL79MRSL6MB009123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,563 KM

Vehicle Description

Why wait over a year for a new one when you can have this one?? This 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer LT is the fuel-efficient, all wheel drive vehicle you have been looking for! Features include: 1.3L 3-cylinder engine, all wheel drive, 8-way power driver seat, power group, keyless entry and drive with remote start, back-up camera, Apple Car Play, SiriusXM satellite radio, gloss black alloy wheels and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $236 bi-weekly with $0 down over 83 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $33995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

LT
AWD
BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
POWER GROUP
BACK-UP CAMERA
ALLOY WHEELS
REMOTE START
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

