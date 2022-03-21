2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $33,995 + taxes & licensing 6 7 , 5 6 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8814821

8814821 Stock #: 22057

22057 VIN: KL79MRSL6MB009123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 67,563 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LT AWD BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO POWER GROUP BACK-UP CAMERA ALLOY WHEELS REMOTE START Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Heated Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.