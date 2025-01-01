Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 in a captivating blue finish offers impressive handling and versatility with its 4x4 drivetrain. This SUV is designed to tackle both city streets and rugged terrains with confidence. The exterior is accentuated by stylish alloy wheels, adding an aura of sophistication, while the practical heated mirrors and keyless entry ensure convenience and comfort. Step inside, and youll be greeted by a thoughtfully designed interior equipped with heated front seats and power-adjustable seating to deliver a premium driving experience. This Bronco Sport is packed with modern technology including a backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot to keep you connected on the go. With satellite radio, remote start, and cruise control, long journeys become a pleasure, not a task. Safety features such as brake assist and lane assist provide peace of mind, while air conditioning maintains your comfort regardless of the weather. This vehicle is perfect for adventure seekers and families alike who value comfort, technology, and off-road capabilities. Contact our dealership today to learn more about the remarkable 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 and let it be your companion on all your journeys.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

35,963 KM

Details Description Features

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
13060268

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend 4x4

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 13060268
  2. 13060268
  3. 13060268
  4. 13060268
  5. 13060268
  6. 13060268
  7. 13060268
  8. 13060268
  9. 13060268
  10. 13060268
  11. 13060268
  12. 13060268
  13. 13060268
  14. 13060268
  15. 13060268
  16. 13060268
  17. 13060268
  18. 13060268
  19. 13060268
  20. 13060268
  21. 13060268
  22. 13060268
  23. 13060268
  24. 13060268
  25. 13060268
Contact Seller

$25,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
35,963KM
VIN 3FMCR9B69MRA14019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4377B
  • Mileage 35,963 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 in a captivating blue finish offers impressive handling and versatility with its 4x4 drivetrain. This SUV is designed to tackle both city streets and rugged terrains with confidence. The exterior is accentuated by stylish alloy wheels, adding an aura of sophistication, while the practical heated mirrors and keyless entry ensure convenience and comfort. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a thoughtfully designed interior equipped with heated front seats and power-adjustable seating to deliver a premium driving experience. This Bronco Sport is packed with modern technology including a backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot to keep you connected on the go. With satellite radio, remote start, and cruise control, long journeys become a pleasure, not a task. Safety features such as brake assist and lane assist provide peace of mind, while air conditioning maintains your comfort regardless of the weather. This vehicle is perfect for adventure seekers and families alike who value comfort, technology, and off-road capabilities. Contact our dealership today to learn more about the remarkable 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 and let it be your companion on all your journeys.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Tracker System

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Rear cargo: liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 61.0L
Number of valves: 12
Ramp breakover angle: 18 deg
Approach angle: 22 deg
Compression ratio: 11.00 to 1
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
GVWR: 2,100kg (4,630lbs)
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Departure angle: 30 deg
Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
PREMIUM CLOTH
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 8.0
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Blind spot: warning
Horsepower: 181hp @ 6,000RPM
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Cylinder configuration: I-3
Forward collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,356mm (53.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,455mm (57.3)
Ground clearance (min): 198mm (7.8)
Exterior body width: 1,887mm (74.3)
Fuel economy combined: 8.9L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,783mm (70.2)
Front legroom: 1,077mm (42.4)
Rear legroom: 937mm (36.9)
Adjustable head restraints: rear w/tilt
Rear headroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Rear collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert warning
Appearance: analog
Front headroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
Seat Upholstery: premium cloth
Torque: 190 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine torque: 190 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 84.1mm x 89.9mm (3.31 x 3.54)
Engine litres: 1.5L
Passenger volume: 2,993L (105.7 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,568kg (3,457lbs)
Exterior length: 4,387mm (172.7)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 920 L (32 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,846 L (65 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: SYNC 3 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8-Passenger AWD for sale in Orléans, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Luxury 8-Passenger AWD 71,965 KM $33,488 + tax & lic
Used 2017 BMW X3 AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i for sale in Orléans, ON
2017 BMW X3 AWD 4DR XDRIVE28i 107,013 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC for sale in Orléans, ON
2023 Mitsubishi RVR SE AWC 67,263 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2021 Ford Bronco Sport