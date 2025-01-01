$25,488+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Bronco Sport
Big Bend 4x4
$25,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4377B
- Mileage 35,963 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 in a captivating blue finish offers impressive handling and versatility with its 4x4 drivetrain. This SUV is designed to tackle both city streets and rugged terrains with confidence. The exterior is accentuated by stylish alloy wheels, adding an aura of sophistication, while the practical heated mirrors and keyless entry ensure convenience and comfort. Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a thoughtfully designed interior equipped with heated front seats and power-adjustable seating to deliver a premium driving experience. This Bronco Sport is packed with modern technology including a backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, smart device integration, and a Wi-Fi hotspot to keep you connected on the go. With satellite radio, remote start, and cruise control, long journeys become a pleasure, not a task. Safety features such as brake assist and lane assist provide peace of mind, while air conditioning maintains your comfort regardless of the weather. This vehicle is perfect for adventure seekers and families alike who value comfort, technology, and off-road capabilities. Contact our dealership today to learn more about the remarkable 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 and let it be your companion on all your journeys.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
