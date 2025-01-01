$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2021 Ford Edge
ST Line
2021 Ford Edge
ST Line
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 2FMPK4J95MBA09175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250258A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Wireless Charging, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Remote Start, Power Liftgate, FordPass Connect, Memory Seats, Climate Control, SYNC, Streaming Audio
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2021 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is ST Line. This Ford Edge ST-Line was developed for drivers that value aggressive styling and ultimate fuel economy. More than pure performance, you also get ActiveX trimmed seats, SYNC 4 complete with 4G WiFi hotspot capability, a premium sound system w/9 speakers, SiriusXM and an 12 inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with FordPass Connect, heated power seats with memory settings, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, plus a foot-activated power liftgate! To match safety with performance, you also get blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, front fog lights, remote start and a rear view camera with Ford Co-Pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J95MBA09175.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Made without compromise, the Ford Edge is ready for whatever you had in mind. This 2021 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is ST Line. This Ford Edge ST-Line was developed for drivers that value aggressive styling and ultimate fuel economy. More than pure performance, you also get ActiveX trimmed seats, SYNC 4 complete with 4G WiFi hotspot capability, a premium sound system w/9 speakers, SiriusXM and an 12 inch touchscreen featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also comes with FordPass Connect, heated power seats with memory settings, a leather steering wheel with cruise control and audio controls, plus a foot-activated power liftgate! To match safety with performance, you also get blind spot detection, lane keep assist, automatic headlights, front fog lights, remote start and a rear view camera with Ford Co-Pilot360.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J95MBA09175.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Hyundai Sonata 2.5T N Line - Sunroof - Heated Seats 60,634 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Spark 2LT 2LT, SUNROOF, AUTO, REAR CAMERA, 137,718 KM $7,946 + tax & lic
2022 Nissan Qashqai SV AWD - Sunroof - Heated Seats 36,757 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2021 Ford Edge