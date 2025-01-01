Menu
Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Active Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, 4G LTE, Evasion Assist, Tow Hitch

With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment hidden, the Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Escapes trim level is Titanium AWD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour premium seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with active park assist, a class II trailer tow package, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking with evasion assist and cross traffic alert plus much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J90MUA55108.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 Ford Escape

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

12133044

2021 Ford Escape

Titanium AWD

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN 1FMCU9J90MUA55108

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL0813A
  • Mileage 0

Navigation, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Active Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, 4G LTE, Evasion Assist, Tow Hitch

With an interior that easily adapts to your needs and keeps all your equipment hidden, the Ford Escape is the perfect partner for the spontaneous adventurer. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

The Ford Escape was built for an active lifestyle and offers plenty of options for you to hit the road in your own individual style. Whether you need a family SUV for soccer practice, a capable adventure vehicle, or both, the versatile Ford Escape has you covered. Built for those who live on the go, the Ford Escape was made to be unstoppable.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Escape's trim level is Titanium AWD. Stepping up to this premium Ford Escape Titanium is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with heated sport contour premium seats that are powered in the front, exclusive aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio paired with a premium Bang and Olufsen audio system, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter plus unique exterior accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with active park assist, a class II trailer tow package, Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, active park assist, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking with evasion assist and cross traffic alert plus much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J90MUA55108.



We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Nissan

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-824-8550

2021 Ford Escape