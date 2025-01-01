$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-250
2021 Ford F-250
Super Duty Lariat - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
Used
66,521KM
VIN 1FT7W2BTXMEC64643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 66,521 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Running Boards!
This Ford F-250 boasts a quiet cabin, a compliant ride, and incredible capability. This 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The most capable truck for work or play, this heavy-duty Ford F-250 never stops moving forward and gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-250 Super Duty cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. This truck is strong, extremely comfortable and ready for anything. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 66,521 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 475HP 6.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our F-250 Super Duty's trim level is Lariat. Stepping up to this premium Ford F-250 Lariat is an excellent decision as it comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels, heated and cooled leather seats, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, chrome exterior accents with a built-in rear bumper step, a Class V trailer hitch and power extendable trailer style mirrors. It also includes a colour touchscreen with SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, side running boards, power front seats, a digital dash, FordPass Connect 4G LTE with a smart device remote start, a power locking tailgate, Ford Co-Pilot360 with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, a leather steering wheel, lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, dual zone climate control, power adjustable pedals and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Running Boards, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FT7W2BTXMEC64643.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Rear Parking Sensors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Blind Spot
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Running Boards
Aluminum Wheels
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
Interior
Compass
remote start
Rear View Camera
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
2-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
Blind Spot Detection
SYNC 3
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
