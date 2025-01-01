$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium AWD
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium AWD
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN 3FMTK3SS8MMA55544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250251A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Audio, Heated Seats, Navigation, SYNC 4, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Forward Collision Alert, Park Assist, LED Lights, 4G LTE, 360 Camera, Streaming Audio
The Mustang Mach-E is the new shape of freedom and offers an expansive range, zero emissions and handsome good looks! This 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The iconic Mustang name is taking a step into the future with this new Mustang Mach-E. With a design inspired by classic lines and aggressive stance of the legendary pony car, this Mustang Mach-E turns heads while lowering your gas bill. On top of the incredible design, this Mustang offers true performance, practical cargo space, and cutting edge technology to keep you comfortable and connected.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Premium AWD. The joy of driving is revitalized with this full time all-wheel drive Mustang Mach-E Premium as it comes loaded with a huge touch screen infotainment system featuring a premium Bang & Olufsen sound system, SYNC 4 with an enhanced navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360 and unique aluminum wheels. Additional upscale features include a massive sunroof, power rear liftgate, ActiveX power seats, a heated steering wheel, fully automatic LED lighting, adaptive cruise control with steering assist, Fords E-Latch keyless entry system, blind spot detection, lane keep assist, forward collision warning with evasion assist, 360 camera with parking sensors, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot and advanced software updates for quick and easy wireless upgrades that enhance quality, capability and convenience!
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK3SS8MMA55544.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E