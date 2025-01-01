Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Check out this well-equipped 2021 GMC Acadia SLE AWD with desirable ELEVATION PACKAGE!! Features include: Bose audio system, navigation, touch-screen radio, 20 inch alloy wheels, heated seats, power driver seat, power rear hatch, 2nd row captains seats, trailering package, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $247 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2021 GMC Acadia

67,245 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD ELEVATION PKG! BOSE AUDIO, HEATED SEATS!

Watch This Vehicle
12287712

2021 GMC Acadia

SLE AWD ELEVATION PKG! BOSE AUDIO, HEATED SEATS!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1742163219
  2. 1742163219
  3. 1742163218
  4. 1742163219
  5. 1742163218
  6. 1742163219
  7. 1742163218
  8. 1742163219
  9. 1742163218
  10. 1742163219
  11. 1742163218
  12. 1742163218
  13. 1742163219
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
67,245KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GKKNRLS3MZ206608

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 67,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this well-equipped 2021 GMC Acadia SLE AWD with desirable ELEVATION PACKAGE!! Features include: Bose audio system, navigation, touch-screen radio, 20 inch alloy wheels, heated seats, power driver seat, power rear hatch, 2nd row captain's seats, trailering package, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $247 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $34995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

ELEVATION PACKAGE
BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM
HEATED SEATS
POWER DRIVER SEAT
POWER REAR HATCH
REMOTE START
NAVIGATION
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
ALLOY WHEELS

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra IVT w/Tech Pkg SUNROOF!! ONLY 23,000KM!! LOADED!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra IVT w/Tech Pkg SUNROOF!! ONLY 23,000KM!! LOADED!! 23,844 KM $25,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Camry SE LOW KM, HEATED SEATS, for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Toyota Camry SE LOW KM, HEATED SEATS, 51,300 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX, AUTO, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, HONDA REMOTE START! for sale in Orleans, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX, AUTO, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, HONDA REMOTE START! 177,011 KM $11,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Acadia