$39,995+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van
ONLY 42K! BACK-UP CAM, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, A/C
2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van
ONLY 42K! BACK-UP CAM, CRUISE, POWER GROUP, A/C
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 42,310 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a cargo van for your business?! Then this is the one! Features include: standard wheel base, power windows/door locks, back-up camera, side and rear barn doors, AM/FM stereo, cruise control, tilt steering, power mirrors and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
******!!!!WE OFFER BUSINESS FINANCING!!!****** Priced at ONLY $312 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $39995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment! ****VEHICLE IS A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL****
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-830-5676