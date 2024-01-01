2021 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Menu
Looking for a cargo van for your business?! Then this is the one! Features include: standard wheel base, power windows/door locks, back-up camera, side and rear barn doors, AM/FM stereo, cruise control, tilt steering, power mirrors and more! 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

******!!!!WE OFFER BUSINESS FINANCING!!!****** Priced at ONLY $312 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $39995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment! ****VEHICLE IS A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL****

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,310KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTW7AF76M1286565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 42,310 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a cargo van for your business?! Then this is the one! Features include: standard wheel base, power windows/door locks, back-up camera, side and rear barn doors, AM/FM stereo, cruise control, tilt steering, power mirrors and more! 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

******!!!!WE OFFER BUSINESS FINANCING!!!****** Priced at ONLY $312 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 8.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $39995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment! ****VEHICLE IS A PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL****

Vehicle Features

Packages

BACK-UP CAMERA
CRUISE CONTROL
TILT STEERING
POWER GROUP
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
WiFi Hotspot

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

