2021 GMC Sierra 3500
HD Denali - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
100,300KM
VIN 1GT49WEY5MF130075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,300 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio!
With a trim and body style to fit every need, this adaptable and powerful GMC Sierra HD is ready to overcome all obstacles. This 2021 GMC Sierra 3500HD is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The GMC Sierra HD is here to change trucks forever. With useful features designed to make your work day easier, along with professional grade comforts, you'll never want to go back. Experience professional grade capability and next level comfort over rough terrain with it's expertly designed seats and pro grade suspension. The GMC Sierra 3500HD is strong enough to get the job done no matter the conditions, while remaining comfortable and stylish enough to be the family adventure vehicle. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 100,300 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sierra 3500HD's trim level is Denali. This top of the line Sierra 3500HD Denali is the ultimate 3/4 ton truck as it comes loaded with luxurious features such as leather heated and cooled seats, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, a heavy-duty suspension, lane departure warning, forward collision alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior styling, signature LED lighting, a large touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G LTE capability. Additionally, this truck also comes with a leather wrapped heated steering wheel with audio controls, wireless charging, Bose premium audio, heated rear seats, remote engine start, a CornerStep rear bumper and cargo tie downs hooks with LED box lighting and a ProGrade trailering system with hitch guidance and an integrated brake controller. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Wireless Charging, Navigation, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Heated Rear Seats, Power Pedals.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated rear seats
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Cruise control, steering wheel-mounted
Steering column, manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Steering column, lock control, electrical
USB ports, dual, charge-only (2nd row)
Air vents, rear
Assist handles, front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Seats, heated second row outboard seats
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Window, power front, drivers express up/down
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Driver memory, recalls driver "presets" for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width underseat storage, (includes child sea...
In-vehicle Trailering App, System includes checklist, trailer maintenance reminders, trailer security alerts, trailer mileage, tow/haul reminder, trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module (Includes trailer tire pres...
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Single Rear Wheels
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Fog lamps, LED
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps, LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Mouldings, beltline, stainless steel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Not available with dual rear wheel models.)
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Grille, Signature Denali grille with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts
Lamps, Smoked Amber LED roof marker, (LED) (Standard with dual rear wheels.)
Mirrors, outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass, (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors, turn signal indicators, puddle lamps, perimeter lighting, auxiliary lighting, power folding/extending (extends ...
Bed Liner, Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (Denali logo replaces GMC logo.)
Bed Step, Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Bumper, rear body-colour, with bumper CornerSteps
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not included with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo Diesel V8 engine.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filtration monitoring
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Alternator, 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Steering, Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed, road conditions, and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
LPO, Chrome recovery hooks (dealer-installed)
Transfer case, two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Skid Plates protect the oil pan, front axle and transfer case
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L gas V8 engine.)
Suspension, Off-Road includes twin-tube shocks (Not available with dual rear wheels.)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
Power Options
Power pedals
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Hill Descent Control (Not available with dual rear wheels.)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
HD SURROUND VISION WITH TWO TRAILER VIEW CAMERA PROVISIONS provides the driver with an overhead view of the scene around the vehicle on a centre stack display
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Park Assist
LED Lights
EZ-lift tailgate
SiriusXM
4G LTE
ProGrade Trailering System includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and (U1D) In-vehicle Trailering App
X31 Off-Road Package includes (JHD) Hill Descent Control, (NZZ) skid plates, Off-Road suspension and Twin-tube Rancho shocks (Not available with dual rear wheels.)
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2021 GMC Sierra 3500