Menu
Account
Sign In

2021 Honda CR-V

64,046 KM

Details Features

$26,444

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12846013

2021 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

613-702-4412

  1. 12846013
  2. 12846013
  3. 12846013
  4. 12846013
  5. 12846013
  6. 12846013
  7. 12846013
  8. 12846013
  9. 12846013
  10. 12846013
  11. 12846013
  12. 12846013
  13. 12846013
  14. 12846013
  15. 12846013
  16. 12846013
  17. 12846013
  18. 12846013
  19. 12846013
  20. 12846013
  21. 12846013
  22. 12846013
  23. 12846013
  24. 12846013
  25. 12846013
Contact Seller

$26,444

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,046KM
VIN 2HKRW2H2XMH239555

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4361A
  • Mileage 64,046 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Departure angle: 26 deg
Speakers: 4
Approach angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior body width: 1,855mm (73.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7)
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear legroom: 1,025mm (40.4)
Front hiproom: 1,400mm (55.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,257mm (49.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 8.1L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1)
Ground clearance (max): 209mm (8.2)
Payload: 385kg (849lbs)
Curb weight: 1,574kg (3,470lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,999L (105.9 cu.ft.)
Appearance: digital
Exterior length: 4,626mm (182.1)
Engine litres: 1.5L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitgation (RDM) active
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,110 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,146 L (76 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) FCW mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Mitsubishi

Used 2024 Toyota Camry SE Auto for sale in Orléans, ON
2024 Toyota Camry SE Auto 59,638 KM $33,488 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Sorento LX AWD for sale in Orléans, ON
2024 Kia Sorento LX AWD 40,630 KM $35,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC for sale in Orléans, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander GT S-AWC 51,721 KM $36,444 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Orleans Mitsubishi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Mitsubishi

Orleans Mitsubishi

1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1

Call Dealer

613-702-XXXX

(click to show)

613-702-4412

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,444

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Mitsubishi

613-702-4412

2021 Honda CR-V