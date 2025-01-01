$26,444+ taxes & licensing
2021 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$26,444
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,046KM
VIN 2HKRW2H2XMH239555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4361A
- Mileage 64,046 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: cloth
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Fuel economy city: 8.7L/100 km
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy highway: 7.4L/100 km
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 53.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Departure angle: 26 deg
Speakers: 4
Approach angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Front tires: 235/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 235/65HR17.0
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Engine displacement: 1.5 L
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Rear headroom: 996mm (39.2)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Exterior body width: 1,855mm (73.0)
Front shoulder room: 1,470mm (57.9)
Drive type: all-wheel
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Horsepower: 190hp @ 5,600RPM
Torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine torque: 179 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 73.0mm x 89.5mm (2.87 x 3.52)
Exterior height: 1,689mm (66.5)
Wheelbase: 2,660mm (104.7)
Front legroom: 1,050mm (41.3)
Rear legroom: 1,025mm (40.4)
Front hiproom: 1,400mm (55.1)
Rear hiproom: 1,257mm (49.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,412mm (55.6)
Fuel economy combined: 8.1L/100 km
Front headroom: 1,018mm (40.1)
Ground clearance (max): 209mm (8.2)
Payload: 385kg (849lbs)
Curb weight: 1,574kg (3,470lbs)
Passenger volume: 2,999L (105.9 cu.ft.)
Appearance: digital
Exterior length: 4,626mm (182.1)
Engine litres: 1.5L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitgation (RDM) active
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,110 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,146 L (76 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) FCW mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Remote Buying Options
Email Orleans Mitsubishi
2021 Honda CR-V