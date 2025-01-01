Menu
Here is a beautiful blue Elantra sedan, cant go wrong with a Preferred trim with Sun & Tech Package, CarPlay/Android Auto, Roof, Push Button Start, Tinted glass, Heated seats, clean report. Here is your next affordable & reliable sedan! 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $197 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% OR cash purchase price of $21,999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2021 Hyundai Elantra

78,300 KM

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package | SUN ROOF

2021 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred IVT w/Sun & Tech Package | SUN ROOF

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
78,300KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHLM4AG5MU149163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,300 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is a beautiful blue Elantra sedan, can't go wrong with a Preferred trim with Sun & Tech Package, CarPlay/Android Auto, Roof, Push Button Start, Tinted glass, Heated seats, clean report. Here is your next affordable & reliable sedan!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $197 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% OR cash purchase price of $21,999 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2021 Hyundai Elantra