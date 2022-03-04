$28,000+ tax & licensing
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
2021 Hyundai KONA
1.6T Trend AWD - Low Mileage
Location
$28,000
+ taxes & licensing
10,871KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8608484
- Stock #: 420295A
- VIN: KM8K3CA53MU734623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,871 KM
Vehicle Description
Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2021 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 10,871 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 175HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Kona's trim level is 1.6T Trend AWD. This KONA Trend is packed with luxurious features that include larger aluminum wheels, LED tail lights, voice recognition bluetooth, heated front seats, and much more. You will also get a heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic collision warning, SiriusXM, a proximity key for easy keyless starts, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a rear view camera! This Trend trim is known for its amazing colors and awesome exterior appearance.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $194.74 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning (rccw)
Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Blind Spot
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Roof Rack Rails Only
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P235/45R18 All-Season
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Grey Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Body-Coloured Bumper Insert
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Wheels: 18" x 7.5J Aluminum
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Lights Preference Setting Headlamps w/Delay-Off
PERIMETER ALARM
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
130 amp alternator
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
SACHS Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
911# Maximum Payload
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.579 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,930 kgs
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers and 7.0" colour LCD touchscreen, iPod/USB and mp3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console mounted), Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto, Apply CarPlay and voice command recognition
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2