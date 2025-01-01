$40,138+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara Unlimited - 4G Wi-Fi
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$40,138
+ taxes & licensing
Used
71,618KM
VIN 1C4HJXEN6MW776892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,618 KM
Vehicle Description
Heavy Duty Suspension, 4G Wi-Fi, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Navigation!
This ultra capable Jeep Wrangler was built to be tough and reliable, with next level comfort and convenience. This 2021 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 71,618 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Wrangler's trim level is Sahara Unlimited. This Sahara is as rugged as its namesake lands with aluminum wheels, heavy duty shocks, heavy duty suspension, side steps, chrome exterior accents, Sahara logo on seats, Black Freedom Top hardtop, leather steering wheel, power windows and locks, remote keyless entry, voice activated air conditioning, navigation, off road information pages, and wi-fi. It also comes with Uconnect4, voice activation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, skid plates, tow hooks, stylish wheels, fog lamps, Dana axles, Command Trac shift on the fly 4x4 system, Trail Rated badge, and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heavy Duty Suspension, 4g Wi-fi, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Navigation, Side Steps, Aluminum Wheels.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN6MW776892.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $306.97 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Fog Lamps
Interior
Navigation
Mechanical
Heavy Duty Suspension
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
4G Wi-Fi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2021 Jeep Wrangler