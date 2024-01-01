Menu
Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

2021 Kia Sportage

96,061 KM

Details Description Features

$20,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Sportage

11934644

2021 Kia Sportage

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,061KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPNCAC8M7929294

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 96,061 KM

Vehicle Description



Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

