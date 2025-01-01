$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Kia Telluride
SX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2021 Kia Telluride
SX - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 5XYP5DHC7MG187078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
One step in this Kia Telluride will get you wondering why other luxury SUVs are so expensive. This 2021 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 3 row SUV segment is the fastest growing in North America, and Kia has been missing out. One look at this Kia Telluride and it becomes obvious Kia was just making sure they would win the segment. With stunning feature lists across the trim levels, a price tag that you can actually afford, and capability on par with the competition, this Kia Telluride is bound to be an instant classic. For an easy award winner that can take your family further, check out this 2021 Kia Telluride.It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Telluride's trim level is SX. This Telluride SX comes with a larger sunroof, beautiful wood grain trim, satin chrome interior finishes, premium leather seats which are heated, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging and a power liftgate. Technology is top notch on this trim with lane keep assist, forward collision and blind spot mitigation, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, driver attention warnings, obstacle detection, a 360 surround camera and parking assist to keep you safe. It also comes with a premium Hardon Kardon navigation system on a 10.25 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO telematics, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB connectivity to keep you connected at all times. This SUV has the exterior style to match, with LED lighting and high beam assist, power folding heated side mirrors with built in turn signals, larger aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Additional Features
LED Lighting
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2021 Kia Telluride