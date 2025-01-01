$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT
2021 Mazda CX-30
GT
VIN 3MVDMBDL5MM214523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250170A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Premium Audio System, MAZDA CONNECT, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Proximity Key, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Departure Warning
The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Designed for an effortless drive, the luxurious CX-30 is sure to impress. Its refined cabin is quiet, instilling a feeling of tranquility behind the wheel. With plenty of cabin space, this gorgeous compact SUV is ready to handle any task you put infront of it. Innovative performance is not just about power, it's about a responsive and engaging drive that connects you to the road.It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-30's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best that life has to offer in this CX-30 GT with a leather trimmed interior, power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 12 speakers. Additional features include a crisp 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, high gloss exterior trim, LED signature headlights with adaptive high beam assist, fog lights, head-up display and stylish aluminum wheels. You will also get advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, head up display plus much more!
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
2021 Mazda CX-30