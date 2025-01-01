$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Nissan Kicks
S
2021 Nissan Kicks
S
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3N1CP5BV0ML522959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250386A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Touch Screen, Fog Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Active Emergency Braking
This 2021 Nissan Kicks is impressive in all aspects, offering ample room, impressive utility, and attractive styling. This 2021 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2021 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Kicks's trim level is S. This Kicks S is packed with unbelievable value. Fog lights, power side mirrors, rear view camera, blind spot and lane departure warning, impressive array of air bags, and intelligent automatic emergency braking make sure you stay safe on the road while remote keyless entry, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio control, 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB and aux jacks keep you connected and in the know. All this inside a lovely Nissan Kicks package makes this a great deal.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
2021 Nissan Kicks