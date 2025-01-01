Menu
Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free!

Stylish, well-appointed, and quite roomy, this Nissan Qashqai is set to succeed in a segment where it stands out from the crowd. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, its the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate lifes daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moments notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. Theres plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Qashqais trim level is S. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Touchscreen.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550

S - Heated Seats - NissanConnect

Myers Automotive Group

1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8

613-824-8550

VIN JN1BJ1AV0MW316445

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PL0932
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Stylish, well-appointed, and quite roomy, this Nissan Qashqai is set to succeed in a segment where it stands out from the crowd. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Touchscreen.


We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

