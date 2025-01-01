$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Qashqai
S - Heated Seats - NissanConnect
2021 Nissan Qashqai
S - Heated Seats - NissanConnect
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
Used
VIN JN1BJ1AV0MW316445
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PL0932
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, NissanConnect, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free!
Stylish, well-appointed, and quite roomy, this Nissan Qashqai is set to succeed in a segment where it stands out from the crowd. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Introducing the 2021 Qashqai, it's the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2021 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and a sports car-inspired design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Qashqai's trim level is S. This Qashqai S comes well equipped with features like quick comfort heated front seats, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a rearview monitor and Siri eyes free. It also includes a 7 inch colour touch-screen display, air conditioning, power windows, power locks and keyless remote entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free, Touchscreen.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
NissanConnect
Additional Features
TOUCHSCREEN
Siri Eyes Free
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
2021 Nissan Qashqai