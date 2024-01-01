$24,449+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Nissan Rogue
S All wheel Drive!!
2021 Nissan Rogue
S All wheel Drive!!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$24,449
+ taxes & licensing
Used
58,598KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT3AB1MC839846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PL0811
- Mileage 58,598 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Automatic Emergency Braking, Hands Free Texting, Accented Alloy Wheels, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Parking Sensors
Compare at $25182 - Our Price is just $24449!
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 58,598 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Rogue adds plenty of value and comes with accented alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic front headlights, chrome side window trim, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and automatic braking.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Compare at $25182 - Our Price is just $24449!
With amazing technology options for both safety and connectivity, this Nissan Rogue is sure to satisfy your demand for a modern vehicle. This 2021 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With unbeatable value in stylish and attractive package, the Nissan Rogue is built to be the new SUV for the modern buyer. Big on passenger room, cargo space, and awesome technology, the 2019 Nissan Rogue is ready for the next generation of SUV owners. If you demand more from your vehicle, the Nissan Rogue is ready to satisfy with safety, technology, and refined quality. This SUV has 58,598 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Rogue's trim level is S. This Rogue adds plenty of value and comes with accented alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic front headlights, chrome side window trim, heated side mirrors, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start. The technology and style continue on the inside with NissanConnect, a touchscreen for your infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, hands free texting, heated front seats and heated steering wheel, a rearview monitor, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and automatic braking.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond! Call us at (613) 824-8550 or use the Get More Info button for more information. Please see dealer for details. The vehicle may not be exactly as shown. The selling price includes all fees, licensing & taxes are extra. OMVIC licensed.Find out why Myers Orleans Nissan is Ottawa's number one rated Nissan dealership for customer satisfaction! We take pride in offering our clients exceptional bilingual customer service throughout our sales, service and parts departments. Located just off highway 174 at the Jean DÀrc exit, in the Orleans Auto Mall, we have a huge selection of Used vehicles and our professional team will help you find the Nissan that fits both your lifestyle and budget. And if we don't have it here, we will find it or you! Visit or call us today.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Nissan Rogue S - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 89,182 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano LIMITED EDITION 81,450 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Honda Accord Sedan Sport - Sunroof - Premium Audio 64,911 KM $31,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Nissan
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,449
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-824-8550
2021 Nissan Rogue