$20,280+ taxes & licensing
2021 Nissan Sentra
S Plus
2021 Nissan Sentra
S Plus
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$20,280
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,413KM
VIN 3N1AB8BVXMY319460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,413 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Adaptive Cruise Control
This 2021 Nissan Sentra continues to offer premium build quality and attractive styling that rivals other vehicles in this class. This 2021 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Built to be a sensible and affordable compact sedan, this 2021 Nissan Sentra still manages to stand out with sleek, modern styling and quality design. Updated with modern technology, the 2021 Nissan Sentra still hits this mark for incredible value. Comfortable and quality interior matched with awesome technology for both safety and connectivity make this Nissan Sentra an obvious choice for the modern car buyer.This sedan has 64,413 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 149HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sentra's trim level is S Plus. This Sentra S is packed with awesome features like lane keep assist, distance pacing cruise control, heated power side mirrors, voice recognition for audio, Siri Eyes Free, hands free texting assistant, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth control and streaming, rear view camera, remote keyless entry with power locks, steering wheel mounted cruise and audio controls, and a 7 inch monitor with AM/FM, aux and USB playback. The Plus package adds a better drivetrain and heated seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $155.10 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 16" Steel w/Full Covers
Tires: 205/60R16 AS
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Coloured Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Perimeter Alarm
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Redundant Digital Speedometer
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Systems Monitor
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
46.9 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
5.25 Axle Ratio
63-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: 7" colour touchscreen audio display, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Siri Eyes-Free/Google assistant, 12-volt DC power outlet and 1 USB port and aux-in
Additional Features
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$20,280
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2021 Nissan Sentra