Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Be the talk of the town in your certified pre-owned 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited!! Fresh off-lease from Subaru Canada with only 49,000km and ALL of the features you are looking for including: leather, power heated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, Harman Kardon stereo, navigation, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Priced at ONLY $248 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

49,505 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited LOW KM, SUNROOF, H/K STEREO, LEATHER, AWD!

Watch This Vehicle
12516301

2021 Subaru Crosstrek

Limited LOW KM, SUNROOF, H/K STEREO, LEATHER, AWD!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1746997572199
  2. 1746997572688
  3. 1746997573122
  4. 1746997573572
  5. 1746997574028
  6. 1746997574518
  7. 1746997574981
  8. 1746997575439
  9. 1746997575843
  10. 1746997576300
  11. 1746997576743
  12. 1746997577232
  13. 1746997577698
  14. 1746997578130
  15. 1746997578614
  16. 1746997579034
  17. 1746997579504
  18. 1746997579954
  19. 1746997580415
  20. 1746997580849
  21. 1746997581285
  22. 1746997581714
  23. 1746997582147
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
49,505KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GTHNCXMH221508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,505 KM

Vehicle Description

Be the talk of the town in your certified pre-owned 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Limited!! Fresh off-lease from Subaru Canada with only 49,000km and ALL of the features you are looking for including: leather, power heated front seats, heated steering wheel, sunroof, Harman Kardon stereo, navigation, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $248 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition ONLY 37K!! SUNROOF, AWD, RED LEATHER! for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 Kuro Edition ONLY 37K!! SUNROOF, AWD, RED LEATHER! 37,886 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2009 Chevrolet Equinox LT AWD, LOW KM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! 135,421 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda CR-V SPORT AWD, LOW KM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Honda CR-V SPORT AWD, LOW KM, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS! 67,271 KM $32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Subaru Crosstrek