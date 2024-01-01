$24,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
Location
Orleans Kia
2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
613-824-5421
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAPC6M8344386
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 49,145 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Orleans Kia
2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
613-824-XXXX(click to show)
