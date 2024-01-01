Menu
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

49,145 KM

Details Features

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

11986086

2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
49,145KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GTAPC6M8344386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 49,145 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

