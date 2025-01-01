Menu
<p>Check out this SUPER CLEAN 2021 Tesla Model 3!! Only 68,00km on this one!! Compare at over $60,000 brand new!! Features include: heated seats, power seats, leather interior, alloy wheels, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, air conditioning and more!</p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p>Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28997 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</p>

2021 Tesla Model 3

68,593 KM

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus LOW KM!!! BLACK ON BLACK!!!

2021 Tesla Model 3

Standard Range Plus LOW KM!!! BLACK ON BLACK!!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,593KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YJ3E1EAXMF023735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 25161
  • Mileage 68,593 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this SUPER CLEAN 2021 Tesla Model 3!! Only 68,00km on this one!! Compare at over $60,000 brand new!! Features include: heated seats, power seats, leather interior, alloy wheels, touch-screen radio, back-up camera, air conditioning and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $199 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 78 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $28997 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Electric Motor

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-830-5676

$28,997

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Tesla Model 3