Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO <a href=https://app.openlane.ca/trade-in?token=KIA417-307c4788-1bf7-499a-84ff-65e982f8fe8b rel=nofollow><strong>SELL YOUR CAR</strong></a>? WE BUY EVERYTHING!</p><p>Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. <span style=color:rgb( 0 , 0 , 0 )>Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.</span></p><p>Ask us for more details!</p><p>DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.</p><p>Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information </p>

2021 Toyota Camry

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Toyota Camry

SE Auto

Watch This Vehicle
13134955

2021 Toyota Camry

SE Auto

Location

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9

613-824-5421

  1. 13134955
  2. 13134955
  3. 13134955
  4. 13134955
  5. 13134955
  6. 13134955
  7. 13134955
  8. 13134955
  9. 13134955
  10. 13134955
  11. 13134955
  12. 13134955
Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1G11AK2MU578225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4796B
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ACCEPT ALL MAKE AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR? WE BUY EVERYTHING!

Advertised pricing is only available with Orleans Kias financing promotion. Cash purchases are subject to a $2000 Price adjustment.

Ask us for more details!

DISCLAIMER: Advertised pricing includes all fees. Licensing and HST not included in the price.

Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications listed for this vehicle may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Orleans Kia

Used 2022 Kia Sportage EX S AWD for sale in Orleans, ON
2022 Kia Sportage EX S AWD 77,200 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sportage X-line Limited for sale in Orleans, ON
2023 Kia Sportage X-line Limited 25,400 KM $35,288 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul EX AUTO for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Kia Soul EX AUTO 48,600 KM $15,888 + tax & lic

Email Orleans Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Orleans Kia

Orleans Kia

2045 Mer Bleue Rd, Orleans, ON K4A 3T9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-824-XXXX

(click to show)

613-824-5421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Orleans Kia

613-824-5421

2021 Toyota Camry