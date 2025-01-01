$35,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Hybrid XLE AWD
Location
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
613-702-4412
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
73,934KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV4MW115537
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour B LUE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H0283A
- Mileage 73,934 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Approach angle: 19 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Departure angle: 21 deg
Fuel economy highway: 6.3L/100 km
Passenger volume: 2,801L (98.9 cu.ft.)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Internet access capable: selective service
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Power/Regen
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Proximity key: push button start only
Lane departure: Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist active
Exterior body width: 1,855mm (73.0)
Curb weight: 1,690kg (3,726lbs)
Drive type: all-wheel
Front shoulder room: 1,468mm (57.8)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear headroom: 1,002mm (39.4)
Rear legroom: 960mm (37.8)
Exterior length: 4,600mm (181.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,432mm (56.4)
Forward collision: Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.0 mitigation
Engine bore x stroke: 87.5mm x 103.4mm (3.44 x 4.07)
Exterior height: 1,701mm (67.0)
Wheelbase: 2,690mm (105.9)
Fuel economy city: 5.8L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 6.0L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 206mm (8.1)
Payload: 542kg (1,195lbs)
Front hiproom: 1,379mm (54.3)
Emergency communication system: Safety Connect (Connected Services by Toyota)
Hybrid system net power: 219hp @ RPM
Electric motor horsepower: 118hp @ RPM
Horsepower: 176hp @ 5,700RPM
Torque: 163 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Front headroom: 957mm (37.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,212mm (47.7)
Engine torque: 163 lb.-ft. @ 3,600RPM
Compression ratio: 14.00 to 1
Towing capacity: 794kg (1,750lbs)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist warning
Adaptive Cruise Control: Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC)
Tracker system: Safety Connect
Traction battery warranty: 120 months/240,000km
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Hybrid electric powertrain type: HEV (hybrid electric vehicle)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Brakes regenerative
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Electric motor 1 torque: 149 lb.-ft.
Electric motor 2 torque: 54 hp
Electric motor 2 torque: 89 lb.-ft.
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 245
Hybrid traction battery capacity (Ah): 6.5
GVWR: 2,232kg (4,920lbs)
Powertrain number of motors: 3
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,059 L (37 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,976 L (70 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
High voltage electrical system warranty: 96 months/160,000km
Engine horsepower: 219hp @ 5,700RPM
Orleans Mitsubishi
1485 Youville Dr, Orléans, ON K1C 4R1
