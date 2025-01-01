Menu
*LOCAL TRADE* 

Your next SUV is right here at Luxe Auto Lounge- 2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited, very well kept trade in great condition, a ton of options and of course, Toyota reliability! If you need an SUV with a great reputation, visit us today to take this one for a nice drive!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $263 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% OR cash purchase price of $33,900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2021 Toyota RAV4

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD | LEATHER | WIRELESS CHARGING | LOADED

2021 Toyota RAV4

Limited AWD | LEATHER | WIRELESS CHARGING | LOADED

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3D1RFV4MC167292

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25159-1
  • Mileage 0

*LOCAL TRADE*

Your next SUV is right here at Luxe Auto Lounge- 2021 Toyota RAV4 AWD Limited, very well kept trade in great condition, a ton of options and of course, Toyota reliability! If you need an SUV with a great reputation, visit us today to take this one for a nice drive!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $263 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% OR cash purchase price of $33,900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Hands-Free Liftgate

Local Delivery

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-830-5676

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Toyota RAV4