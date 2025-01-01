$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Toyota Tundra
4WD DBL CAB
2021 Toyota Tundra
4WD DBL CAB
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
51,172KM
VIN 5TFUY5F19MX021143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,172 KM
Vehicle Description
The stylish and capable Toyota Tundra provides plenty of comfort and safety to you and your passengers. This 2021 Toyota Tundra is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Toyota Tundra is proof that bold can be beautiful, and with an enormous towing capacity the Tundra keeps proving itself to be one of the best pickup trucks on the market. Comfort will never be a problem thanks to advanced materials and its innovative tech features. This Tundra perfectly blends functionality and comfort, with a spacious cabin that gives you and your crew plenty of room to stretch out with premium materials to create its distinctively upscale feel.This 4X4 pickup has 51,172 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 381HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Rear cupholder
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Delay Off Interior Lighting
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
ADAPTIVE
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat and 4-way manual passenger seat
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Auto Locking Hubs
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
170 amp alternator
4.30 Axle Ratio
710CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
144 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 5.7L DOHC V8 w/VVT-i -inc: sequential multiport electronic fuel injection
GVWR: 3,221 kgs (7,101 lbs)
599.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lane Departure Alert (LDA) Lane Departure Warning
Pre-Collision System (pcs)
Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) Low Tire Pressure Warning
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
SPLASH GUARDS
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Black Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Chrome Rear Step Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Manual-Leveling Auto Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and External Memory Control
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2021 Toyota Tundra