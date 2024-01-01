$34,038+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI - Cooled Seats
2021 Volkswagen Atlas
Execline 3.6 FSI - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$34,038
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,264KM
VIN 1V2TR2CA5MC586474
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 92,264 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Navigation!
With a super comfortable ride quality, an interior roomy and luxurious enough to be on par with most high end vehicles, and a handling response similar to a small sporty sedan, this VW Atlas is certainly a pleasant surprise to own and drive. This 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
While this 2021 Volkswagen Atlas is definitely well designed and exceptionally well put together, what sets it aside as one of the best and most comfortable SUV's is the spacious interior. Easily accommodating 7 adults in complete comfort, the Atlas has its sight set on passenger comfort and safety much more than being an agile, sporty, and cramped SUV. The Atlas delivers excellent on road capabilities and a luxurious ride quality while seated in a roomy, airy, extremely well designed cabin.This SUV has 92,264 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Atlas's trim level is Execline 3.6 FSI. This Atlas Execline is the top trim and comes with unique aluminum wheels, 8-way power / heated and cooled premium leather seats, a Fender premium audio system w/subwoofer and a large panoramic sunroof. Additional features include a power liftgate, adaptive stop and go cruise, a larger 8 inch touchscreen with built in navigation, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated rear seats and a heated leather steering wheel. The exterior chrome trim, elegant alloy wheels, fog lamps bring extra elegance and class, while the blind spot assist sensors, 360 camera, front collision mitigation system and lane departure warning help keep you and your family extremely safe. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Premium Audio System, Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $260.32 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
WIRELESS CHARGING
8-Way Driver Seat
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Apple CarPlay
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, 2 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Easy Open Proximity Cargo Access
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Original Trims
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electro-Hydraulic Power Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
Regenerative 180 Amp Alternator
3.60 Axle Ratio
Standard Suspension -inc: coil springs, telescopic shock absorbers and stabilizer bar
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch
Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.6L FSI 276 HP 6-Cylinder
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/Tiptronic -inc: eco driving mode and start/stop system w/regenerative braking
GVWR: 2,730 kgs (6,018 lbs)
73.9 L Fuel Tank
490.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Side Assist Blind Spot
Area View 360 Front Camera
Area View 360 Left Side Camera
Area View 360 Right Side Camera
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Aerial View Camera System
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Premium audio system
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Assist Autonomous Emergency Braking
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
2021 Volkswagen Atlas