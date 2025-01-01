2021 Volkswagen Golf

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>WOW WOW WOW SUPER LOW KM!! One of the best city cars ever made! Lots of room, easy to drive, great handling and super easy to park not to mention great fuel economy-how can you ever go wrong with a GOLF! Buy this today if you are looking for something affordable and super low mileage, financing and extended protection plus rust proofing all available here at Luxe!</span></p><p><span style=font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; white-space: pre-wrap; -webkit-text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. <strong>Proudly </strong></span><strong><span style=background-color: #ffffff; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; caret-color: #333333; white-space-collapse: preserve;>Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!</span></strong></p><p><strong style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold; color: #333333; font-family: Work Sans, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333;>Priced at ONLY $ bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% OR cash purchase price of $ (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></strong></p>

2021 Volkswagen Golf

28,399 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline | HEATED SEATS | NAV | SUPER LOW KM!!

Watch This Vehicle
13196228

2021 Volkswagen Golf

Comfortline | HEATED SEATS | NAV | SUPER LOW KM!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1763662539579
  2. 1763662540057
  3. 1763662540500
  4. 1763662540927
  5. 1763662541386
  6. 1763662541796
  7. 1763662542274
  8. 1763662542674
  9. 1763662543132
  10. 1763662543538
  11. 1763662543927
  12. 1763662544330
  13. 1763662544751
  14. 1763662545192
  15. 1763662545621
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
28,399KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWG57AU6MM013247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,399 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW SUPER LOW KM!! One of the best city cars ever made! Lots of room, easy to drive, great handling and super easy to park not to mention great fuel economy-how can you ever go wrong with a GOLF! Buy this today if you are looking for something affordable and super low mileage, financing and extended protection plus rust proofing all available here at Luxe!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD. Proudly Family Owned and Operated in the Orleans community for over 16 years!

Priced at ONLY $ bi-weekly with $1500 down over 60 months at 8.99% OR cash purchase price of $ (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline AUTO for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline AUTO 67,976 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline | HEATED SEATS | NAV | SUPER LOW KM!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2021 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline | HEATED SEATS | NAV | SUPER LOW KM!! 28,399 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring ONLY 31K! LEATHER, SUNROOF, 19
2024 Buick Envista Sport Touring ONLY 31K! LEATHER, SUNROOF, 19" WHLS 31,919 KM $27,797 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Volkswagen Golf