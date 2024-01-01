Menu
Check out this well-equipped 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-LINE!!!! Gorgeous black and grey leather interior!!! Loaded up with everything including: heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, power panoramic sunroof, navigation, remote start, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $246 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $31900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

69,784 KM

$31,900

+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

R-LINE AWD! LOW KM, PANO ROOF, NAV, LEATHER, CLEAN

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

R-LINE AWD! LOW KM, PANO ROOF, NAV, LEATHER, CLEAN

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,784KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX6MM084300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black/Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this well-equipped 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline R-LINE!!!! Gorgeous black and grey leather interior!!! Loaded up with everything including: heated leather seats, heated steering wheel, power panoramic sunroof, navigation, remote start, back-up camera, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $246 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $31900 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call and book your test drive appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Packages

NAVIGATION
ALL WHEEL DRIVE
LEATHER
PANORAMIC SUNROOF
HEATED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
R-LINE PACKAGE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
$31,900

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2021 Volkswagen Tiguan