Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Navigation, Memory Seats, LED Lights, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera</b><br> <br> With a cutting edge infotainment system married to a state of the art vehicle inside and out, this A3 is the pinnacle of technology. This 2022 Audi A3 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans. <br> <br>When it came to designing the A3, Audi established a whole new class. This A3 is a product of an intense design effort to help ensure that size would have no bearing on the level of luxury. This Audi boasts a roomy cabin and an extensive line-up of advanced technologies that will impress even the most enthusiastic techie. The A3 is proof that Audi is constantly writing new rules on progressive automotive design. This sedan has 72,500 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=O7/FwkBGwGk2FdqYzxfniXEyjwY5NfhE target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our A3 Sedans trim level is Technik Quattro. This A3 Technik adds safety and style features such as Audi Parking System automated parking sensors, automatic LED headlamps, cornering lights, navigation, voice activated Audi smartphone interface, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, driver memory settings, blind spot assist, and lane departure warning to the loaded base model. This family sedan offers plenty of comfort and connectivity features including double LCD monitors, a touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, remote power liftgate, and automatic air conditioning. The stylish exterior and modern safety suite include features such as a hybrid electric motor and lithium ion battery, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, perimeter lights, Audi Pre Sense, and a back up camera.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm target=_blank>https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of <b>$209.29</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

2022 Audi A3

72,500 KM

Details Description

$29,938

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Audi A3

Sedan Technik Quattro

Watch This Vehicle
12624516

2022 Audi A3

Sedan Technik Quattro

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

Contact Seller

$29,938

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,500KM
VIN WAUMUCGY7NA060066

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6555B
  • Mileage 72,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Navigation, Memory Seats, LED Lights, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera

With a cutting edge infotainment system married to a state of the art vehicle inside and out, this A3 is the pinnacle of technology. This 2022 Audi A3 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

When it came to designing the A3, Audi established a whole new class. This A3 is a product of an intense design effort to help ensure that size would have no bearing on the level of luxury. This Audi boasts a roomy cabin and an extensive line-up of advanced technologies that will impress even the most enthusiastic techie. The A3 is proof that Audi is constantly writing new rules on progressive automotive design. This sedan has 72,500 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our A3 Sedan's trim level is Technik Quattro. This A3 Technik adds safety and style features such as Audi Parking System automated parking sensors, automatic LED headlamps, cornering lights, navigation, voice activated Audi smartphone interface, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, driver memory settings, blind spot assist, and lane departure warning to the loaded base model. This family sedan offers plenty of comfort and connectivity features including double LCD monitors, a touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, remote power liftgate, and automatic air conditioning. The stylish exterior and modern safety suite include features such as a hybrid electric motor and lithium ion battery, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, perimeter lights, Audi Pre Sense, and a back up camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $209.29 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.

*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2008 Toyota Yaris for sale in Ottawa, ON
2008 Toyota Yaris 439,737 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited AWD - Navigation 150,454 KM $16,998 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Ultimate 31,086 KM $43,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-834-XXXX

(click to show)

613-834-6397

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,938

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-834-6397

2022 Audi A3