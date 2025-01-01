$29,938+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi A3
Sedan Technik Quattro
2022 Audi A3
Sedan Technik Quattro
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$29,938
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,500KM
VIN WAUMUCGY7NA060066
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6555B
- Mileage 72,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Heated Seats, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Navigation, Memory Seats, LED Lights, Fog Lamps, Rear Camera
With a cutting edge infotainment system married to a state of the art vehicle inside and out, this A3 is the pinnacle of technology. This 2022 Audi A3 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
When it came to designing the A3, Audi established a whole new class. This A3 is a product of an intense design effort to help ensure that size would have no bearing on the level of luxury. This Audi boasts a roomy cabin and an extensive line-up of advanced technologies that will impress even the most enthusiastic techie. The A3 is proof that Audi is constantly writing new rules on progressive automotive design. This sedan has 72,500 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our A3 Sedan's trim level is Technik Quattro. This A3 Technik adds safety and style features such as Audi Parking System automated parking sensors, automatic LED headlamps, cornering lights, navigation, voice activated Audi smartphone interface, Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System, driver memory settings, blind spot assist, and lane departure warning to the loaded base model. This family sedan offers plenty of comfort and connectivity features including double LCD monitors, a touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay, a power sunroof, heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote keyless entry, remote power liftgate, and automatic air conditioning. The stylish exterior and modern safety suite include features such as a hybrid electric motor and lithium ion battery, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, perimeter lights, Audi Pre Sense, and a back up camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $209.29 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 Audi A3