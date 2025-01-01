$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Audi Q5
Technik 55 TFSI e quattro
2022 Audi Q5
Technik 55 TFSI e quattro
Myers Automotive Group
1452 Youville Dr, Orleans, ON K1C 2X8
613-824-8550
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,626KM
VIN WA1F2AFY4N2136175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,626 KM
Vehicle Description
Hybrid, Premium Audio, Wireless Charging, Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights, Climate Control, SiriusXM
Get lost in the endlessly comfortable and spacious interior of this 2022 Audi Q5. This 2022 Audi Q5 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
For luxury SUV buyers who are big on style and technology, this 2022 Audi Q5 is a handsome choice with plenty to like. This vehicle looks good, treats occupants right, and won't seem out of place at the valet stand. This Q5 applies the brand's luxury pedigree to the compact-crossover template, and features an impeccably-built cabin with upscale features, impressive ergonomics, and a tranquil ride quality. Overall, this Audi Q5 promotes a stately image and delivers a posh driving experience.This SUV has 60,626 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Q5's trim level is Technik 55 TFSI e quattro. This Progressiv trim adds a lot of luxury with a dual row sunroof, navigation, a heated leather steering wheel, driver memory settings, aluminum interior trim, automatic high beams, and front and rear parking sensors. This SUV is more than a simple family vehicle with luxury features like heated leather bucket seats with contrast stitching, a leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, proximity cargo access, and voice activated LCD touchscreen infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay. The style continues on the exterior with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, programmable LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. Drive in confident safety with lane departure warning, blind spot monitor, and a back up camera.
We are proud to regularly serve our clients and ready to help you find the right car that fits your needs, your wants, and your budget.And, of course, we're always happy to answer any of your questions.Proudly supporting Ottawa, Orleans, Vanier, Barrhaven, Kanata, Nepean, Stittsville, Carp, Dunrobin, Kemptville, Westboro, Cumberland, Rockland, Embrun , Casselman , Limoges, Crysler and beyond!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Audi Q5