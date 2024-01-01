Menu
With a refined design, 2022 Buick Encore is bound to be timeless. This 2022 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Orleans. 

With a fresh new look, an impressive powertrain, and an incredible list of modern features, this 2022 Buick Encore GX is more than just a boring compact SUV. It offers unique exterior styling with a sporty and fresh look, while remaining elegant and refined. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be even more fuel efficient and the interior offers a supportive driving experience. No matter where youre headed, the Encore GX is sure to get you there in style!This SUV has 32,244 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Encore GXs trim level is Essence. Make an even bolder expression of style in this Encore GX Essence with premium leather seats, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, an 8 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and GM OnStar capability. Additional features include Buick Driver Confidence package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a following distance indicator, leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a power rear liftgate, power front seats, cruise control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

2022 Buick Encore

32,244 KM

Myers Automotive Group

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2

613-834-6397

32,244KM
Used
VIN KL4MMGSL5NB109470

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 32,244 KM

Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats!

With a refined design, 2022 Buick Encore is bound to be timeless. This 2022 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Orleans.

With a fresh new look, an impressive powertrain, and an incredible list of modern features, this 2022 Buick Encore GX is more than just a boring compact SUV. It offers unique exterior styling with a sporty and fresh look, while remaining elegant and refined. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be even more fuel efficient and the interior offers a supportive driving experience. No matter where you're headed, the Encore GX is sure to get you there in style!This SUV has 32,244 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.

Our Encore GX's trim level is Essence. Make an even bolder expression of style in this Encore GX Essence with premium leather seats, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, an 8 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and GM OnStar capability. Additional features include Buick Driver Confidence package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a following distance indicator, leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a power rear liftgate, power front seats, cruise control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm



*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Leather Seats

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Onstar
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist

Climate Control

Power Seats

Android Auto

Led Headlights
SiriusXM

Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC

1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397

