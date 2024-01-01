$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Encore
GX Essence - Leather Seats
2022 Buick Encore
GX Essence - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
32,244KM
Used
VIN KL4MMGSL5NB109470
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,244 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats!
With a refined design, 2022 Buick Encore is bound to be timeless. This 2022 Buick Encore GX is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With a fresh new look, an impressive powertrain, and an incredible list of modern features, this 2022 Buick Encore GX is more than just a boring compact SUV. It offers unique exterior styling with a sporty and fresh look, while remaining elegant and refined. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be even more fuel efficient and the interior offers a supportive driving experience. No matter where you're headed, the Encore GX is sure to get you there in style!This SUV has 32,244 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 155HP 1.3L 3 Cylinder Engine.
Our Encore GX's trim level is Essence. Make an even bolder expression of style in this Encore GX Essence with premium leather seats, dual zone climate control, premium LED headlights, remote keyless entry and remote engine start, an 8 inch touchscreen that is paired with wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto, SiriusXM radio and GM OnStar capability. Additional features include Buick Driver Confidence package that includes automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, forward collision alert, front pedestrian braking, a following distance indicator, leather wrapped steering wheel, unique aluminum wheels, a power rear liftgate, power front seats, cruise control plus so much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Onstar
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Comfort
Climate Control
Power Options
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Led Headlights
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2022 Buick Encore