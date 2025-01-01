Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;>Wow check out this FULLY LOADED Buick Envision Avenir! Loaded with all the features you could ever need including: heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, navigation, Bose audio, heads-up display, rear camera mirror, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, panoramic sunroof, remote start and more!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333; text-size-adjust: 100%; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; background-color: #ffffff; caret-color: #333333;>Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; padding: 0px; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; caret-color: #333333; background-color: #ffffff;>Priced at ONLY $256 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!</span></p>

2022 Buick Envision

34,175 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Buick Envision

AVENIR! LEATHER, BOSE, HUD, PANO ROOF, LOADED!!

Watch This Vehicle
12106981

2022 Buick Envision

AVENIR! LEATHER, BOSE, HUD, PANO ROOF, LOADED!!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

  1. 1737218671
  2. 1737218670
  3. 1737218672
  4. 1737218671
  5. 1737218671
  6. 1737218671
  7. 1737218672
  8. 1737218671
  9. 1737218672
  10. 1737218670
  11. 1737218672
  12. 1737218670
  13. 1737218671
  14. 1737218670
  15. 1737218670
  16. 1737218670
  17. 1737218671
  18. 1737218671
  19. 1737218671
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,175KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFZSR46ND029745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,175 KM

Vehicle Description

Wow check out this FULLY LOADED Buick Envision Avenir! Loaded with all the features you could ever need including: heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power seats, navigation, Bose audio, heads-up display, rear camera mirror, bluetooth hands-free, SiriusXM satellite radio, panoramic sunroof, remote start and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Priced at ONLY $256 bi-weekly with $1500 down over 72 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1899 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $32995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

ALL WHEEL DRIVE
AVENIR TRIM
BOSE AUDIO
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
COOLED SEATS
REMOTE START
NAVIGATION
TOUCH-SCREEN RADIO
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO
BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5" LT W/1LT 199,311 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack EXEC LINE! YES ONLY 39K! NAV, ROOF, LEATHER!! for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack EXEC LINE! YES ONLY 39K! NAV, ROOF, LEATHER!! 39,511 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES WITH REAR DVD, LEATHER, POWER DOORS! for sale in Orleans, ON
2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES WITH REAR DVD, LEATHER, POWER DOORS! 144,301 KM $21,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-830-XXXX

(click to show)

613-830-5676

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

Contact Seller
2022 Buick Envision