$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
AWD Essence | NAV | LEATHER | ST PCKGE | PANO ROOF
2022 Buick Envision
AWD Essence | NAV | LEATHER | ST PCKGE | PANO ROOF
Location
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 32,411 KM
Vehicle Description
ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL BUICK ON IT'S WAY!!
There is a reason why we sell so many of these wonderful Envision's! An excellent choice for a family SUV with a TON of great options, great fuel economy and a great overall appearance! Let's be honest, we all look back and stare at our cars and this one will put a smile on your face! This gorgeous Essence trim has the upgraded Technology Package with head-up display, Nav, Adaptive Cruise, Bose 9 Speaker Premium Audio. It also has the ST (Sport Touring) Package which gives you the 20inch black wheels, sport pedals, red stitched seats, black roof rails PLUS- The Safety Package with lane change alert with side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert. There is much more to list but you owe it to yourself to come down, take this one for a drive!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.
Call today and book your test drive appointment!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-830-5676