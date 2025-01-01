2022 Buick Envision

Menu
ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL BUICK ON ITS WAY!!

There is a reason why we sell so many of these wonderful Envisions! An excellent choice for a family SUV with a TON of great options, great fuel economy and a great overall appearance! Lets be honest, we all look back and stare at our cars and this one will put a smile on your face! This gorgeous Essence trim has the upgraded Technology Package with head-up display, Nav, Adaptive Cruise, Bose 9 Speaker Premium Audio. It also has the ST (Sport Touring) Package which gives you the 20inch black wheels, sport pedals, red stitched seats, black roof rails PLUS- The Safety Package with lane change alert with side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert. There is much more to list but you owe it to yourself to come down, take this one for a drive!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Used
32,411KM
Good Condition
VIN LRBFZPR41ND144220

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,411 KM

ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL BUICK ON IT'S WAY!!

There is a reason why we sell so many of these wonderful Envision's! An excellent choice for a family SUV with a TON of great options, great fuel economy and a great overall appearance! Let's be honest, we all look back and stare at our cars and this one will put a smile on your face! This gorgeous Essence trim has the upgraded Technology Package with head-up display, Nav, Adaptive Cruise, Bose 9 Speaker Premium Audio. It also has the ST (Sport Touring) Package which gives you the 20inch black wheels, sport pedals, red stitched seats, black roof rails PLUS- The Safety Package with lane change alert with side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert. There is much more to list but you owe it to yourself to come down, take this one for a drive!

 

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel! Remember, we built our business on quality, trust, service, and we deliver. PERIOD.

Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
2022 Buick Envision