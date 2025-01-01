$34,480+ taxes & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$34,480
+ taxes & licensing
Used
39,725KM
VIN LRBFZSR45ND019191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 39,725 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
A stylish exterior paired with a lush and refined interior make this Buick Envision an easy choice for luxury crossovers. This 2022 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2022 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2022 Buick Envision. This low mileage SUV has just 39,725 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Avenir. Designed to inspire, this top of the line Envision Avenir adds premium leather seats, a power sunroof, heads up display, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and power front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, wireless device charging, and a Bose premium audio system. This luxurious crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $241.04 with $0 down for 96 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
Tool kit, road emergency
Brake, parking, electronic
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.47 final drive ratio
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc, 17" front and rear
Brake lining, high-performance
Suspension, rear 5-link
Engine control, stop/start system override
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Axle, electronic positraction, twin-clutch (AWD models.)
Engine control, stop/start
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
GVWR, 5180 lbs (2350 kg) (AWD models)
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness
Interior
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Following Distance Indicator
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seat adjuster, front passenger 8-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Speedometer, miles/kilometers
Sensor, automatic air circulation/air quality
Remote panic alarm
Armrest, rear centre
Cup holders, 2 in front console, 2 in rear armrest
Seats, heated rear outboard seating positions
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt
Head restraints, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down)
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Air vents, rear
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Air conditioning, refrigerant, low GWP
Lighting, interior ambient
Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Sensor, air quality indicator
Power outlet, 12-volt, cargo area, auxiliary
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer, trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, oil life monitor, air filter life and compass
Power outlet, 110-volt located in the rear of centre console
Audio system feature, USB charging-only ports, located in the rear of the centre console
Air Filter with Microfilter Technology
Cargo compartment cover, rear
Media / Nav / Comm
HD Radio
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Audio system feature, memory card receptacle
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Glass, deep-tinted
License plate front mounting package
Wiper, rear intermittent
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strip
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Lamp marker, reflex, front side
Glass, laminated front doors
Wheel, 17" (43.2 cm) steel spare
Tire, spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Roof rails, Silver
MOONROOF, POWER, PANORAMIC, TILT-SLIDING
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory, body-colour, manual-folding, light sensitive, remote control with memory settings
Mouldings, bodyside bright, window surround
Tires, P245/45R20 all-season (Requires (RTJ) 20" aluminum wheels with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish.)
Wheels, 20" (50.8 cm) aluminum with Avenir Pearl Nickel finish
Liftgate, power, hands free open and close, programmable includes LED logo projection
Safety
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Horn, dual-note
Front Pedestrian Braking
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Seat belts, 3-point, driver and front passenger includes pretensioners and load limiters
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Airbags, frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger, knee airbag for driver, and roof-rail mounted head-curtain for outboard seating positions.
Hill Descent Control (AWD models.)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, auto learn
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 Buick Envision