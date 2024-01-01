Menu
WOW!! COMPARE AT OVER $60,000 NEW!! SAVE OVER $20000!! This 2022 Cadillac XT4 Sport AWD has absolutely every possible factory option!! Features include: sun and sound package with panoramic sunroof, Bose audio, navigation, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power front seats, power hatch, remote start, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, Onyx package, monochrome badges, driver safety and awareness packages... the list goes on!!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $292 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $39995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

2022 Cadillac XT4

41,178 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT4

SPORT, 41K, BLACK ONYX PKG,

2022 Cadillac XT4

SPORT, 41K, BLACK ONYX PKG,

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
41,178KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GYFZFR43NF150448

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,178 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!! COMPARE AT OVER $60,000 NEW!! SAVE OVER $20000!! This 2022 Cadillac XT4 Sport AWD has absolutely every possible factory option!! Features include: sun and sound package with panoramic sunroof, Bose audio, navigation, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, power front seats, power hatch, remote start, SiriusXM satellite radio, bluetooth hands-free, Onyx package, monochrome badges, driver safety and awareness packages... the list goes on!!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at ONLY $292 bi-weekly with $2500 down over 78 months at 7.99% (cost of borrowing is $1999 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $39995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and book your test drive appointment!

Vehicle Features

Packages

ONYX PACKAGE
SUN AND SOUND PACKAGE
BOSE AUDIO
DRIVER SAFETY AWARENESS PACKAGE
360 CAMERA PACKAGE
HEATED AND COOLED SEATS
HEATED STEERING WHEEL
POWER SEATS
REMOTE START
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
613-830-5676

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2022 Cadillac XT4