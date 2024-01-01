$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Cadillac XT4
LUXURY AWD
2022 Cadillac XT4
LUXURY AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,884KM
VIN 1GYFZBR48NF150180
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Forward Collision Warning, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Power Seats, SiriusXM, 4G Wi-Fi, Onstar, LED Lights
With an appearance that's both sporty and luxurious, this Cadillac XT4 offers something a little different in the compact luxury crossover segment. This 2022 Cadillac XT4 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
This Cadillac XT4 is your newest statement piece and it easily steals the show on any road. The luxury crossover's technology, comfort and convenience resets expectations and allows you to be more connected than ever before. With segment leading rear-leg room, this XT4 has the versatility and style to meet your every need. The only question left is, where will it take you? This SUV has 38,884 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 235HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT4's trim level is Luxury AWD. Immerse yourself within the all wheel drive XT4 Luxury with all of its modern features such as plush seating surfaces, power front seats, a large 8 inch touch screen that features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot connectivity and a remote engine start. Additional features include forward collision braking, Teen Driver technology, an HD rear vision camera, OnStar and Cadillac connected services, LED lights, a power rear liftgate and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm
Map pockets, driver and front passenger seatbacks
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Defogger, rear-window electric
Glovebox, lockable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air filter, cabin
Speedometer, km/miles, km odometer
Steering column, manual rake and telescoping
Head restraints, rear, adjustable, folding
Keyless Access, passive entry
Lighting, cargo area
Air vents, rear
Cargo net anchors
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally, 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Lighting, illuminated entry
Mini-umbrella holders, driver and front passenger doors
Power outlet, rear auxiliary, 12-volt, cargo area
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, 12-volt, console
Power outlets, 2 auxiliary, USB, rear seat
Retained accessory power audio system, mirrors, power windows, sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seats, rear, 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
Sunglass holder, overhead console
Windows, power, front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Sill plate cover, Bright finish, front door opening
Cadillac Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Gearshift handle, with Piano Black accents
Seat adjuster, passenger 6-way power
Seat, driver power lumbar control, 2-way
Seat, front passenger power lumbar, 2-way
Gauge cluster, 4.2" diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display
Mechanical
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Suspension, front, MacPherson strut
Drivetrain, all-wheel drive
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Capless Fuel Fill
Steering, power, variable assist, electric
Brake, electronic parking
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Axle, 3.47 ratio
Brake rotors, Duralife, FNC (Ferritic Nitrocarburizing), front and rear
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust, dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Driver Mode Selector
Engine, 2.0L Turbo, 4-cylinder, SIDI (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm)
Media / Nav / Comm
Active noise cancellation
Radio, HD
Audio system, 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
intelligent brake assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System includes Tire Fill Alert
HD Rear Vision Camera
Airbags, dual-stage frontal knee and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Hill hold and start assist
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat belt pretensioners
OnStar and Cadillac connected services capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Headlamps, LED
Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
Liftgate, power
Taillamps, LED
Glass, tinted, rear side and back window
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Lower bodyside appearance, with accent colour, trim specific
Grille, bright accents with galvano surround
Mouldings, bodyside brushed aluminum finish, window surround
Tire Inflator Kit (Deleted when (4G7) 17" spare wheel is ordered.)
Lower fascia inserts, front and rear, Black
Door handles, body-colour with Satin chrome accents
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
2022 Cadillac XT4