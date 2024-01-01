$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key
2022 Chevrolet Bolt
EV LT - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,683KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FW6S00N4102691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6377
- Mileage 26,683 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Apple CarPlay!
More than an efficient, budget friendly EV, this 2022 Bolt takes style and fun seriously with stunning features inside and out. This 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The goal for the 2022 Bolt EV was to make electric vehicles normal. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays, plus spacious seating and cargo space for up to 5 people make this a formidable compact hatchback in its own right. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with an impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to keep rolling, this 2022 Chevy Bolt makes driving an EV a breeze.This low mileage hatchback has just 26,683 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This impressive Bolt LT come with aluminum wheels, push button start and keyless remote entry, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE, built-in Wi-Fi and fast charging capability. This Bolt also includes teen driver technology, signature LED lighting, remote vehicle starter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
More than an efficient, budget friendly EV, this 2022 Bolt takes style and fun seriously with stunning features inside and out. This 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The goal for the 2022 Bolt EV was to make electric vehicles normal. Bold colors, a striking shape with expertly sculpted lines, easy to read displays, plus spacious seating and cargo space for up to 5 people make this a formidable compact hatchback in its own right. Freedom from gas stations is the cherry on top, with an impressive range, fast charging times, and all the driver information you need to keep rolling, this 2022 Chevy Bolt makes driving an EV a breeze.This low mileage hatchback has just 26,683 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Bolt EV's trim level is LT. This impressive Bolt LT come with aluminum wheels, push button start and keyless remote entry, Chevrolet MyLink Radio with a huge 10.2 inch LCD colour touchscreen that includes Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE, built-in Wi-Fi and fast charging capability. This Bolt also includes teen driver technology, signature LED lighting, remote vehicle starter, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a rear vision camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Push Button Start, Remote Engine Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Toyota 4Runner 4DR 4WD 69,854 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla L - LED Lights - Apple CarPlay 50,230 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Outback Convenience - Heated Seats 50,895 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2022 Chevrolet Bolt