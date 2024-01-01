$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2022 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS - Low Mileage
2022 Chevrolet Camaro
2SS - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
613-834-6397
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,400KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FH1R71N0127722
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 11,400 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
From its iconic shape to agile handling, this 2022 Camaro is what dreams are made of. This 2022 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a 2022 vehicle, along with its iconic and legendary Camaro performance, you can be sure this 2022 Camaro is the car of your dreams. If you're ready to own a piece of American history, this 2022 Camaro is ready to tear some asphalt with you. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This low mileage coupe has just 11,400 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camaro's trim level is 2SS. Upgrading to this Camaro with 2SS package is a great move as it comes with Brembo performance brakes and a performance suspension! It also comes with dual exhaust outlets, driver select modes, a rear spoiler, limited slip rear differential and larger aluminum wheels. This Camaro also offers next level comfort and connectivity with an 8 inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, 4G WiFi, leather seats that are cooled in the front, head-up display, rear parking assist, forward collision warning, automatic climate control, blind spot detection, lane change alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
From its iconic shape to agile handling, this 2022 Camaro is what dreams are made of. This 2022 Chevrolet Camaro is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
With all the tech and luxury features you expect from a 2022 vehicle, along with its iconic and legendary Camaro performance, you can be sure this 2022 Camaro is the car of your dreams. If you're ready to own a piece of American history, this 2022 Camaro is ready to tear some asphalt with you. Built around a smaller, lighter architecture than the previous generation, this Chevrolet Camaro takes full advantage of its tighter proportions with more responsive braking, better handling in the corners and more nimble driving performance. This low mileage coupe has just 11,400 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 455HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Camaro's trim level is 2SS. Upgrading to this Camaro with 2SS package is a great move as it comes with Brembo performance brakes and a performance suspension! It also comes with dual exhaust outlets, driver select modes, a rear spoiler, limited slip rear differential and larger aluminum wheels. This Camaro also offers next level comfort and connectivity with an 8 inch touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, 4G WiFi, leather seats that are cooled in the front, head-up display, rear parking assist, forward collision warning, automatic climate control, blind spot detection, lane change alert and much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersorleansgm.ca/FinancePreQualForm
*MYERS LIFETIME ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION COVERAGE CERTIFICATE NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Exhaust, dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips
Cooler, rear differential
Fuelling system, capless
Steering, power, variable ratio, electric
Suspension, performance
Engine, 6.2L (376 ci) V8 DI, VVT (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 455 lb-ft of torque [614.3 N-m] @ 4400 rpm)
Rear axle, 3.73 ratio (Included with (MN6) 6-speed manual transmission.)
Cooler, engine coolant, auxiliary
Cooling system, extra capacity
Cooler, transmission oil
Driver Mode Selector up to 4 modes available for various driving conditions - Snow/Ice, Tour, Sport and Track (SS and ZL1 models only)
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Trunk release, power
Shift knob, leather-wrapped
Dead pedal, driver
Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and dedicated passenger controls and outside temperature display
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel mounted
Cup holders, 2 front
Glovebox, lockable
Lighting, front reading lamps
Steering column, manual rake and telescopic
Steering wheel, heated
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Wireless Charging for devices
Seat, rear, folding
Speedometer, miles/kilometres
Seat adjuster, front passenger, 6-way power
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, flat-bottom
Sill plates, illuminated
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 8" diagonal multi-colour re-configurable display
Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, illuminated
Lighting, interior spectrum 24 different colour selections
Interior trim, aluminum accents on door trim and shifter cap
Head-Up Display with colour digital readouts for vehicle speed, selected gear, G-Force, audio system information, high-beam indicator, compass, outside air temperature, tachometer, vehicle messages, Turn-by-Turn information and phone information
Safety
Trunk emergency release handle
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
StabiliTrak, stability control system with brake assist includes traction control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Brake, parking, electric
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal, thorax side-impact and knee, driver and front passenger, and head curtain side-impact includes Passenger Sensing System
Seat belts, 3-point, all positions includes front seat driver and front passenger seat belt pretensioners
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio system feature, Bose premium 9-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
Antenna, OnStar and SiriusXM Radio, fin-type (Body-colour.)
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming, body-colour
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers
Bowties, Black, front and rear
Tail lamps, dark tint
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2020 Nissan Sentra SV CVT - Heated Seats - Android Auto 121,708 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa Note SL - Navigation - Bluetooth 65,000 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Sentra SV CVT - Heated Seats - Android Auto 108,025 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Chev Buick GMC
1875 St. Joseph Blvd, Orleans, ON K1C 7J2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-834-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-834-6397
2022 Chevrolet Camaro