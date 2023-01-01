$87,995+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Camaro
ZL1! 3400KM, AUTO, RECAROS, LIKE BRAND NEW!
Luxe Auto Lounge Inc
1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9935546
- Stock #: 23047-1
- VIN: 1G1FK1R60N0134296
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 3,442 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW, ONLY 3400KM!!! LIKE BRAND NEW - STILL SMELLS BRAND NEW!! If you have been looking for a Camaro ZL1, then check this one out! This one has it all including: Recaro seats, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, Bose audio, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 engine!! and more!
This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!
Priced at $611 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $87995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this car yours! (NO test pilots!).
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
