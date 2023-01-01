2022 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $87,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 , 4 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9935546

9935546 Stock #: 23047-1

23047-1 VIN: 1G1FK1R60N0134296

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 3,442 KM

Vehicle Features Packages RECARO SEATS AUTOMATIC NAVIGATION HEATED SEATS COOLED SEATS BOSE AUDIO Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rearview Camera Forward Collision Warning Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Rear Cross Traffic Alert Lane Departure Assist Auto Hold Brake Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Heated Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Remote Engine Start Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Wireless Charger Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Warranty Warranty Available Balance of Factory Warranty Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Proximity Key Adaptive Smart Cruise Control Additional Features Heads-Up Display Telematics Active suspension Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.