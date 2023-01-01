Menu
2022 Chevrolet Camaro

3,442 KM

Details Description Features

$87,995

+ tax & licensing
$87,995

+ taxes & licensing

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

613-830-5676

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1! 3400KM, AUTO, RECAROS, LIKE BRAND NEW!

2022 Chevrolet Camaro

ZL1! 3400KM, AUTO, RECAROS, LIKE BRAND NEW!

Location

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$87,995

+ taxes & licensing

3,442KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9935546
  • Stock #: 23047-1
  • VIN: 1G1FK1R60N0134296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 3,442 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, ONLY 3400KM!!! LIKE BRAND NEW - STILL SMELLS BRAND NEW!! If you have been looking for a Camaro ZL1, then check this one out! This one has it all including: Recaro seats, heated/cooled seats, heated steering wheel, remote start, Bose audio, 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 engine!! and more!

This vehicle comes Luxe certified pre-owned, which includes: 180-point inspection & servicing, oil lube and filter change, minimum 50% material remaining on tires and brakes, Ontario safety certificate, complete interior and exterior detailing, Carfax Verified vehicle history report, guaranteed one key (additional keys may be purchased at time of sale), FREE 90-day SiriusXM satellite radio trial (on factory-equipped vehicles) & full tank of fuel!

Priced at $611 bi-weekly with $0 down over 84 months at 6.99% (cost of borrowing is $1415 per $10000 financed) OR cash purchase price of $87995 (both prices are plus HST and licensing). Call today and make this car yours! (NO test pilots!).

Vehicle Features

Packages

RECARO SEATS
AUTOMATIC
NAVIGATION
HEATED SEATS
COOLED SEATS
BOSE AUDIO

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

Luxe Auto Lounge Inc

1671 Vimont Crt Unit 101, Orleans, ON K4A 3M3

613-830-5676

